Return of GIGABYTE and AORUS in the PC with two models. And for this briefing, we’re going to focus on the MODEL S that we think is the most original, on several points. Available in Intel and AMD versions with Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5900X processors in conjunction with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card footprint. But if we look at the back of the case, we discover a point that raises some questions: the motherboard has its connectors, while the graphics card has a remote connector.