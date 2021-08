If you're concerned that Amazon might misuse palm print data from its One service, you're not alone. TechCrunch reports that Senators Amy Klobuchar, Bill Cassidy and Jon Ossoff have sent a letter to new Amazon chief Andy Jassy asking him to explain how the company might expand use of One's palm print system beyond stores like Amazon Go and Whole Foods. They're also worried the biometric payment data might be used for more than payments, such as for ads and tracking.