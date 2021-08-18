Cancel
Cowley County, KS

Tiger Booster Club Blitz Drive coming up

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cowley College coaches, booster club members and staff members will take to the streets for the school’s annual Tiger Booster Club Blitz Drive on Tuesday, August 31. The Blitz Drive is conducted to raise money for Tiger Booster Club scholarships. The Tiger Booster Club has six levels of membership that range from $120 to $2,500. TBC members are admitted free to all Tiger sporting events. The event will begin with a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. inside the Hall of Fame Room located inside W.S. Scott Auditorium prior to the teams heading out at 8:30 a.m. The teams, along with community members, will meet again at 12 p.m. for food and refreshments inside the lobby of W.S. Scott Auditorium.

