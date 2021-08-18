Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

PET SPOTLIGHT: Dior

West Side Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDior is a very sweet and calm cat. She is shy at first but she will slowly warm up to you, and bond with you. All cats and kittens in the adoption program are examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated with age appropriate vaccinations, spayed/neutered, and micro-chipped prior to leaving the shelter. The adoption fee for cats is $25. Companion Animal Alliance. 2550 Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 phone: 225-408-5360.Open 7 days a week - 10 am to 5 pm. Please contact the shelter for more information. Email is best foster@caabr.org.

