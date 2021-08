MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 300 COVID-19 cases have been reported across Horry County Schools as the first week of the new school year ends. The district’s online dashboard updated Friday to show 275 current cases among both staff and students. Of that number, 242 cases were reported among students while 33 were among staff. The district also says 76 staff members across all schools have been quarantined.