A new Outriders update is live on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, and according to developer People Can Fly, soon it will be live on Xbox platforms as well. Unfortunately, the update doesn't contain any new content, but as the patch notes reveal, there's plenty of improvements being made to the game, plus various buffs to various classes. And as you would expect, the latter has fans excited, at least over on Reddit, which is where the patch notes are shared.