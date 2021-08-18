‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who leads the Magnolia State in recruiting new business broke his silence about his recent resignation. John Rounsaville, executive director of Mississippi Development Authority sent a statement to Mississippi Today, saying, ”I didn’t live up to my own standards or MDA’s standards. My behavior was not reflective of my character. I deeply regret that, and I apologize to everyone involved. I believed voluntarily resigning was the appropriate consequence. And, it was my hope to save MDA, my colleagues, and my family further embarrassment by doing so.”