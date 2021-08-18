First 'How I Met Your Father' Cast Image Lacks the Pineapple and Missy the Goat

Audiences spent nine seasons getting to know how Bob Saget ended up meeting the love of his life and the future mother of his kids when he was younger and looked more like Josh Radnor. But any good story is worth repeating, only this time with a slightly different angle, as the saying goes (note: this isn’t an actual saying). Hulu has put together the cast for the straight-to-streaming spin-off of the successful CBS sitcom, titled How I Met Your Father. Led by Hilary Duff as this iteration’s Ted Mosby, we now know who’ll be joining the show for the flashback scenes.