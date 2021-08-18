First 'How I Met Your Father' Cast Image Lacks the Pineapple and Missy the Goat
As production on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father moves forward, producer and star Hilary Duff has posted the first cast photo, taken on a soundstage and in front of the set of an apartment that, according to Duff, we may know too well. The full cast of How I Met Your Father was confirmed just a little over a week ago by Hulu, after announcing that Duff and Chris Lowell will play two main characters, Sophie and Jesse.collider.com
Comments / 0