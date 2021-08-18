Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Man pleads guilty to 2018 armed robbery of a Jefferson City Walgreens

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of a Jefferson City pharmacy. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Missouri, Daijahn Antwan Reed, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Reed made the plea before his scheduled trial next week. He is the third defendant to plead guilty. Jerome Scott King, 22, of Speedway, IN, got 14 years in federal prison without parole. Raymond Allen Craig, 23, of Indianapolis, IN, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. There is a fourth person who is believed to have been part of the robbery, but the three men have not identified that person.

krcgtv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Speedway, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hochul sworn in as New York governor

Kathy Hochul (D) early Tuesday morning was sworn in as New York's first female governor during a brief private ceremony at the New York State Capitol, the Associated Press reported. The former New York lieutenant governor takes over for now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just two weeks after his resignation...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
CelebritiesABC News

The Everly Brothers' Don Everly dies at age 84

Don Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A spokesperson for the Everly family confirmed Don's death to ABC News. A statement from the Everlys reads in part, "Don lived by what...

Comments / 1

Community Policy