Man pleads guilty to 2018 armed robbery of a Jefferson City Walgreens

An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of a Jefferson City pharmacy. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Missouri, Daijahn Antwan Reed, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Reed made the plea before his scheduled trial next week. He is the third defendant to plead guilty. Jerome Scott King, 22, of Speedway, IN, got 14 years in federal prison without parole. Raymond Allen Craig, 23, of Indianapolis, IN, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. There is a fourth person who is believed to have been part of the robbery, but the three men have not identified that person.