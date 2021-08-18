Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines man accused of setting father’s house on fire

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man accused of setting his father’s house on fire while the elderly man was still inside it was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Shane Lorenz, 48, is now charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson in the case, police said.

Investigators believe Lorenz started the fire Saturday morning at his father’s home. The older man survived by climbing out his bedroom window, suffering minor injuries in the process, police said.

Lorenz is being held in the Polk County Jail and is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

