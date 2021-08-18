Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lander, WY

CWC Lander & Alpine Science Institute present Small Scale Farm Planning & Management

By Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
county10.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are ready to start or expand your small-scale farm, this course is for you!. In this course, students will develop a business plan for a new or prospective agricultural enterprise. Each week we will cover a different topic such as creating a mission and vision for their business, developing a budget and marketing plan, and making decisions about how to structure their business and what you want to produce. Students will then weave those elements together into a cohesive business plan as a final product for this course.

county10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Lander, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwc#Resource Management#Wind River Farm#Durren#Central Wyoming College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy