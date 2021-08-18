CWC Lander & Alpine Science Institute present Small Scale Farm Planning & Management

If you are ready to start or expand your small-scale farm, this course is for you!. In this course, students will develop a business plan for a new or prospective agricultural enterprise. Each week we will cover a different topic such as creating a mission and vision for their business, developing a budget and marketing plan, and making decisions about how to structure their business and what you want to produce. Students will then weave those elements together into a cohesive business plan as a final product for this course.