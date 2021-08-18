Cancel
Operations Resume at Highland Valley Copper

By Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeck Resources Limited [TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK] today announced that the wildfire evacuation order for Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC) issued by the District of Logan Lake previously announced on August 15 has been lifted. HVC has resumed operations and is now in the process of ramping back up to full production.

