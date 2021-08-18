Operations Resume at Highland Valley Copper

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") is pleased to announce that the company will receive 1,250,000 Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited shares for 100% interest in the 20 claim units totaling 500 hectares, in the River Valley area of Ontario (See Metals Creeks' New Release dated 28 January 2020). The claims are located in Crerar Township approximately 70km east of Sudbury, and approximately 4.5 km west of the town of River Valley, Ontario. Year-round access to the property from Sudbury is available via Highway 17 to Warren, and Highway 539 to River Valley. Metals Creek will also retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Claims, one half (1%) of which may be purchased at any time by NICO for $1,000,000.