Most of North Iowa Now Considered High Risk for Coronavirus Transmission
Most of north Iowa is now considered “high” risk for the level of community transmission of coronavirus. The latest ratings from the CDC for the period ending Sunday, August 15th now has Floyd, Chickasaw, Mitchell, Fayette, Butler, Bremer, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Worth counties all listed in the “high” risk category. Howard and Winneshiek counties were rated for “substantial” risk of COVID transmission.951thebull.com
Comments / 1