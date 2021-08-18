Most of North Iowa Now Considered High Risk for Coronavirus Transmission

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa state-run website that offers coronavirus data is being updated. Reynolds says the work is being done to make the information offered more accurate. There have been no reports on what kind of additional information will be posted. Legislative Democrats have criticized the Reynolds administration for changing from daily to weekly updates this summer. They say that change was made at a time parents were making decisions about whether to send their young, unvaccinated children back to school. Reynolds says there are no plans to return to daily updates right now.