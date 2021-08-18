First Helium Confirms 3 Drilling Locations Adjacent to its Helium Discovery
First Helium Inc. [TSXV-HELI; FRA-2MC], a helium exploration and development company with access to significant exploration lands throughout Alberta, today announced that it has completed its assessment of the 8,064 hectares of strategic lands surrounding its discovery well at Worsley and has identified three offsetting drill locations on its Worsley Property. Most recently tested in 2018, the Worsley Well flowed at 2mmcf/d of raw gas, over a 10-day period, at a 1.3% helium content.resourceworld.com
