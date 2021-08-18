First Helium Confirms 3 Drilling Locations Adjacent to its Helium Discovery

There are a number of factors that influence the availability and price of natural gas. Without a doubt, the #1 factor in gas prices is the weather. Another factor not often discussed is storage. Natural gas is stored mainly in large underground caverns during the “summer” months (called “injection season,” April through October). Natgas is later withdrawn for use during the “winter” months (“heating” or “withdrawal” season, November through March). RBN Energy takes a look at this often overlooked aspect of the industry, educating us on the current status of gas storage across the country.