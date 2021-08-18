North Iowa Man Sentenced for Shooting at House in 2020
A north Iowa man will serve 10 years in prison for a shooting at a Butler County home with four people inside last year. 54-year-old Timothy Ovel of Waterloo has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the May 26th, 2020 incident. Authorities say Ovel fired a pistol at least seven times at the Parkersburg home of his ex-wife, with her mother and two children also inside. No one was injured. Investigators say it started after an argument over the couple’s children.951thebull.com
Comments / 0