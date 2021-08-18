Illinois Interagency Fire Crew Returns from Deployment in Minnesota
Recently issued the following announcement. The Illinois Interagency Wildland Fire Crew returned recently from a 17-day deployment to assist in containing wildfires in northern Minnesota. The 20-person crew made up of highly trained wildland firefighters from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy, and a member of a community fire department trained to fight structure fires, was deployed to Bemidji, Minnesota to assist the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.sangamonsun.com
Comments / 0