‘Win Big Papi’s Money’ with FOX Super 6

Thursday marked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ birthday. He is 33. A member of the team since 2018, Cousins has delivered the NFL’s fifth-most touchdown passes during his Vikings tenure, only bested by Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady. Still, ask about 20% of Vikings fans about the efficacy of Cousins as starting quarterback, and some will state that the fifth-most touchdown passes in the last three years are not good enough. It’s an odd dynamic for a franchise that has notoriously struggled to put a thumb on a mainstay passer. Minnesota now has that in Cousins, but several onlookers of the team are not satisfied.