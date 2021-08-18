Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Win Big Papi’s Money’ with FOX Super 6

By the FOX Super 6 app
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new contest is coming to the FOX Super 6 app, with baseball star David "Big Papi" Ortiz giving users a chance to win big money. The Boston Red Sox legend and current FOX MLB analyst is joining the FOX Super 6 team for a new free-to-play contest. Users will...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Big Papi#The Boston Red Sox#Fox Mlb#Fox Sports#Fox Super 6#Wa#Foxsuper6 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

LaMelo Ball's 32-Year-Old GF Ana Montana Responds To Grooming Allegations

Ever since the fallout between PJ Washington and Brittany Renner, many NBA fans are hypersensitive about young basketball players and the women they associate with. No one wants to see a young man get trapped, especially when they are first starting to get money and can be both naive and overly trusting.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Announcement

Bryson DeChambeau has reached new heights in his golf career thanks to his incredible drive skills. And he’s taking those skills to a very interesting place next month. Taking to Instagram, DeChambeau announced he will compete in the World Long Drive Championship this September. That event will take place just a day after the Ryder Cup, which he is also expected to compete in.
NFLCBS Sports

Emmitt Smith becomes partner in new full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series team

The arrival of Michael Jordan and Pitbull as co-owners of NASCAR Cup Series teams has opened the door for a new wave of celebrity car owners and investors to enter the sport of stock car racing. That wave will continue in 2022, as a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back will take a prominent role in a new NASCAR Xfinity Series team.
MLBNBC Sports

Ortiz, MLB stars congratulate Miggy on 500th homer

Miguel Cabrera is the newest member of the 500-homer club. The Detroit Tigers star reached the milestone in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He becomes the 28th player ever to hit 500 home runs in their career. Watch the historic moment below:. The baseball...
NFLNBC Sports

Hightower, Agholor highlight worst player models in Madden NFL 22

It’s officially Madden season. EA Sports’ flagship NFL football game is finally here, and this year’s version of the game features some interesting player models. Each year one of the biggest complaints EA receives from fans and players revolves around player likenesses. While it’s almost impossible to accurately represent each player on a full 53-man NFL roster, Madden has featured hilarious omissions from some of the league’s highest-profile players on each team over the years.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBtheScore

MLB weekend best bets: Yankees will struggle against Giolito, White Sox

We carried our recent MLB betting success into this week, posting a 2-1 record heading into an appealing weekend slate. Here are our best bets for the next few days:. Remember when the Mariners' offense was heating up in late July to spark a potential playoff surge? That's since chilled - Seattle has plated three or fewer runs in six of its last eight games, many of which came against pedestrian starting pitchers.
MLBNBC Sports

Seeing smiling Bassitt before game motivated A's to big win

The Athletics finally were able to see Chris Bassitt in person for the first time since the pitcher took a line drive to the face in Tuesday’s game. The A's ace was around the busses at the team hotel before the guys headed to Guaranteed Rate Field where they would later beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Thursday.
NBAPosted by
NewsOne

NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo Acquires Ownership Stake In MLB Team

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo is stepping into the realm of sports ownership. According to ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks player acquired an ownership stake in the Milwaukee Brewers. The MLB team publicly shared details about the acquisition on Friday. Through the deal, which was inked in May, the NBA MVP is...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NFL great Emmitt Smith, Jesse Iwuji partner on new team

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith is taking an ownership stake in Jesse Iwuji Motorsports ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, NBC Sports is reporting. Iwuji, 34, will serve as driver and co-owner for the group, which includes two other unnamed members. Smith's company, Notable Live, sponsored...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck, Anthony Rizzo, Topps Baseball

Sure, roster flexibility is great and all but there is a huge cost of players on the bus to Worcester, especially when you’re going up and down like Tanner Houck. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) Big news in the trading card world, as Major League Baseball is ending their 70-year partnership...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter reacts to Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run

Miguel Cabrera smashed the 500th homer of his career and folks are losing their minds about things all over Twitter. History was made on Sunday, as Miguel Cabrera has become the latest MLB superstar to reach 500 career homers. With the Tigers down to the Blue Jays in the top of the sixth inning, Cabrera smashed a solo dinger to reach No. 500.
NFLchatsports.com

Kirk Cousins Turns 33 Today. It’s a Popular Age to Win a Super Bowl.

Thursday marked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ birthday. He is 33. A member of the team since 2018, Cousins has delivered the NFL’s fifth-most touchdown passes during his Vikings tenure, only bested by Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady. Still, ask about 20% of Vikings fans about the efficacy of Cousins as starting quarterback, and some will state that the fifth-most touchdown passes in the last three years are not good enough. It’s an odd dynamic for a franchise that has notoriously struggled to put a thumb on a mainstay passer. Minnesota now has that in Cousins, but several onlookers of the team are not satisfied.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best Bets for August 21

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Congratulations, we've made it to Saturday. As August wears on, it's time...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Baron Corbin Steals Big E’s Money In The Bank Briefcase, Post-SmackDown Video Released

Baron Corbin is now in possession of Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase. This week’s SmackDown on FOX featured a segment where Corbin came to the ring to talk more about how he’s down & out, and facing bankruptcy. He tried to get everyone in the crowd to donate a minimum of $1,000, but he was interrupted by Kevin Owens. This led to Owens challenging him to a match, where if Corbin lost, he must stop begging for money, stop embarrassing WWE and get some help, but if he won, then Owens would have to give Corbin $1,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy