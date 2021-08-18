ICC Announces New 464 Area Code for 708 Region
Recently issued the following announcement. The Illinois Commerce Commission is announcing the addition of a 464 area code to south suburban counties presently served by the 708 area code. The 464 area code will “overlay” the existing territory in order to supplement the telephone number supply. The 464 area code will be available for assignment only when all assignable prefixes in the 708 have been exhausted which is not expected to occur until January of 2022.sangamonsun.com
Comments / 0