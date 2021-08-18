Cancel
Texas State

Texas school district adds masks to dress code in attempt to get around governor's ban

By Kyle Hicks
wtxl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, Texas — A school district in northeast Texas is adding masks to its dress code in an apparent attempt to get around the governor’s ban on face covering mandates. The Paris Independent School District (PISD) announced the change in a statement Tuesday, saying its board of trustees is concerned about the health and safety of its students and staff as COVID-19 cases rise in the Lone Star State and around the nation.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Henri weakens to tropical storm

Hurricane Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Sunday as it made landfall along the East Coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that Tropical Storm Henri made landfall around 12:15 p.m. ET along the coast of Rhode Island. The maximum reported wind speeds were 60 mph. According...

