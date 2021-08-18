Cancel
New York City, NY

Could community vaccination rates determine coronavirus testing schedule in NYC schools?

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Where you live could determine how frequently your child’s school tests for the coronavirus (COVID-19) during the upcoming school year. At a virtual forum on Tuesday, NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said that schools in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates could be subject to increased, in-school coronavirus testing this year, according to a Chalkbeat report.

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
