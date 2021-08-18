The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience overnight, with tent and RV sites, cabins, and even hotel rooms that offer a front row seat to the iconic red sandstone buttes.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Overlooking the world-famous red sandstone buttes of Monument Valley, The View Campground is so named for good reason.

Campers are assigned a spot at random upon booking, so there's no way to know in advance exactly where you'll end up.

Both RV and wilderness campsites are available, with a full restroom and shower facility available to all guests.

Premium cabins are also available for those who are after more of a "glamping" feel.

Fully furnished, the cabins feature Old West-themed décor that imparts a uniquely Southwestern rustic charm.

If you'd prefer even fancier accommodations, The View Hotel is located in the park itself on the Utah side.

Many people actually prefer the view from the cabins versus the hotel, so keep that in mind when planning your stay.

Whether you're staying in a tent, RV, cabin, or hotel room, one thing is the same across the board: the sunrises and sunsets are easily among the most breathtaking you've ever seen.

To learn more about the campground, including nightly rates for all three different accommodations, and/or to book your stay, visit its official website.

Have you ever stayed at The View Campground? If so, did you camp out or stay in one of the cabins or hotel rooms? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section below, and check out our previous article for more incredible places to camp in Arizona.

Address: The View Campground, Indian Rte 42, Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA

Address: The View Hotel, Indian Rte 42, Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA