The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds
Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience overnight, with tent and RV sites, cabins, and even hotel rooms that offer a front row seat to the iconic red sandstone buttes.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about the campground, including nightly rates for all three different accommodations, and/or to book your stay, visit its official website.
Have you ever stayed at The View Campground? If so, did you camp out or stay in one of the cabins or hotel rooms? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section below, and check out our previous article for more incredible places to camp in Arizona.
Address: The View Campground, Indian Rte 42, Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA
Address: The View Hotel, Indian Rte 42, Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA
Comments / 0