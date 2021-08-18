Cancel
Travel

The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 6 days ago

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience overnight, with tent and RV sites, cabins, and even hotel rooms that offer a front row seat to the iconic red sandstone buttes.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yetoF_0bVQvEzE00
Overlooking the world-famous red sandstone buttes of Monument Valley, The View Campground is so named for good reason.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjueR_0bVQvEzE00
Campers are assigned a spot at random upon booking, so there's no way to know in advance exactly where you'll end up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIjzT_0bVQvEzE00
Both RV and wilderness campsites are available, with a full restroom and shower facility available to all guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTkqn_0bVQvEzE00
Premium cabins are also available for those who are after more of a "glamping" feel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVyO2_0bVQvEzE00
Fully furnished, the cabins feature Old West-themed décor that imparts a uniquely Southwestern rustic charm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNdnY_0bVQvEzE00
If you'd prefer even fancier accommodations, The View Hotel is located in the park itself on the Utah side.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IumGJ_0bVQvEzE00
Many people actually prefer the view from the cabins versus the hotel, so keep that in mind when planning your stay.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zN8g_0bVQvEzE00
Whether you're staying in a tent, RV, cabin, or hotel room, one thing is the same across the board: the sunrises and sunsets are easily among the most breathtaking you've ever seen.

To learn more about the campground, including nightly rates for all three different accommodations, and/or to book your stay, visit its official website.

Have you ever stayed at The View Campground? If so, did you camp out or stay in one of the cabins or hotel rooms? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section below, and check out our previous article for more incredible places to camp in Arizona.

Address: The View Campground, Indian Rte 42, Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA

Address: The View Hotel, Indian Rte 42, Oljato-Monument Valley, AZ 84536, USA

Only In Arizona

Only In Arizona

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

