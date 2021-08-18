Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Back to normal not good enough for Boston College, Hafley

semoball.com
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) -- After spending his first year at Boston College coaching in a pandemic, Jeff Hafley isn't looking for things to get back to normal. Normal for the Eagles -- at least under predecessor Steve Addazio -- has meant seven wins and a .500 record (at best) in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Hafley went 6-5 (5-5 ACC) in his first year in Chestnut Hill, including a four-point loss to No. 12 North Carolina and a six-point loss to top-ranked Clemson in which BC led by 18 just before halftime.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Addazio
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jeff Hafley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Eagles#Acc#Bc#The Atlantic Division#Notre Dame#Packers#Raiders#Temple#Colgate#Umass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsngscsports.com

Boston College Football Preseason Camp Blog No. 5

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College held its first of two preseason camp scrimmages on Monday outside on the Chamberlin Practice Field. The Eagles were on the field for two hours in a thud-contact scrimmage. “We’re getting some situational football, we scrimmaged today for the first time,” head coach Jeff...
College Sportssemoball.com

In Year 2 of pandemic, Boston College won't let guard down

BOSTON (AP) -- So far, Boston College has navigated COVID-19 as well as any football team in the country. As the Eagles head into the second season of the pandemic, they promise not to relax. "Whatever we have to do to play, we're going to do," center Alex Lindstrom said...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
NFLthe buffalo bills

Jake Fromm: "Felt Like a Football Player Again"

Bills Quarterback Jake Fromm addresses the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: how much more comfortable he is this season than last season, transitioning to practicing in 11 on 11, what motivated him through a difficult rookie season, and how the team is approaching his mental preparation ahead of his second season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Comments On Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2021 season. Soon after the franchise signed former Cowboys backup Andy Dalton on a one-year deal, the Bears traded up in the draft to select Ohio State standout Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.
NFLdawgnation.com

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields compete in NFL scrimmage

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were back in a game on the same field together on Saturday -- for the first time since 2018 when they battled it out to be UGA’s starting quarterback. That year, Fromm fended off the highly-regarded Fields to lead the Bulldogs, while Fields transferred after...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Dan Orlovsky wants a Gardner Minshew trade

Did you have “trade for Gardner Minshew” on your Philadelphia Eagles preseason bingo card?. No? Well, apparently Dan Orlovsky did, as the noted semi-Eagles fan just introduced that sort of chaotic energy into your end-of-summer plans. Considering Orlovsky’s most famous football highlight at the NFL level involves recording a safety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy