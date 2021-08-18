Back to normal not good enough for Boston College, Hafley

BOSTON (AP) -- After spending his first year at Boston College coaching in a pandemic, Jeff Hafley isn't looking for things to get back to normal. Normal for the Eagles -- at least under predecessor Steve Addazio -- has meant seven wins and a .500 record (at best) in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Hafley went 6-5 (5-5 ACC) in his first year in Chestnut Hill, including a four-point loss to No. 12 North Carolina and a six-point loss to top-ranked Clemson in which BC led by 18 just before halftime.