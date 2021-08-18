Cancel
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties fire destroys single-story home, killing two cats

By Daily Freeman
Daily Freeman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAUGERTIES, N.Y. — Two cats died in a house fire that destroyed a single-story home on U.S. Route 9W, Glasco Fire Chief Michael Sasso III said Wednesday. The fire at 2689 Route 9W near Glasco Turnpike was reported at about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday by multiple 911 callers, Sasso said. The first firefighter to arrive at the scene found the house engulfed by heavy fire on three sides and immediately called a second alarm, Sasso said.

