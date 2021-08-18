Cancel
LPL 2021 Summer Playoffs Rounds 3 and 4

By JJ Fonseca
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The LPL playoffs are underway, as the third round approaches for the teams. LNG and Team World Elite have both come up from round one, taking down two teams to get here. Team World Elite found little adversity, crushing both OMG and BLG to get to round three. With Elk returning to top shape and Shanks shaping up to be one of the marquee mid laners in the LPL, Team WE have momentum on their side. On the other side of the bracket, LNG have fought their way through two rough battles, taking down Suning 3:2 and Top Esports 3:1. Tarzan is showing why he was on the First All-Pro team for the LPL, and Icon continues to drown his adversaries in his champion ocean. Both series should be amazing ones.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis.

