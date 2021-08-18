Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: On bench Wednesday

It was a tale of joy, brilliance but also agonising shortcomings for Leicester last season. Once again, Brendan Rodgers’s side slipped out of the top four by the finest of margins – a single point separating them from Chelsea – when the Foxes’ fate had been firmly within their grasp for much of the season. That late disappointment of finishing fifth for a second successive campaign, though, will not survive as long as the elation of their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea. Youri Tielemans scored a spectacular long-range winner at Wembley, while their overall performances continue to blend immense talent and shrewd management. If there was one clear area to improve, though, it came in the Europa League, where the Foxes stumbled to an exit in the first knockout round against Slavia Prague.