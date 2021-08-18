Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: On bench Wednesday

Cancel
Rodgers isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres. Rodgers started each of the last five games and went 6-for-21 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a walk. Alan Trejo will take his place at the keystone and bat seventh.

