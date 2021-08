HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Along the foothills of Pine Mountain lies a group of Green Dragons looking to keep building. “We got a lot of kids that are passionate about the game, all of the kids on the team, everybody loves the game of football,” said Harlan senior running back Triston Cochran. “That’s what it comes down to and everybody is ready to play, I am real glad and I am real proud to say that I am on this football team.”