Lisa Evans has signed for West Ham United Women on loan from Arsenal for the 2021-22 season. Evans joined Arsenal before the 2017-18 season from Bayern Munich, and was a mainstay in the team that won the league title in 2018-19, while also winning the 2017-18 Continental Cup. Capable of playing at right back and right wing, Evans had an injury hit 2020-21 season, with a calf injury and a persistent Achilles injury, and only played in 471 minutes.