Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daily Deals: New Price Drops on the Arcade1Up Ms Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet, Doritos 3D Crunch Chips

By Eric Song
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some great deals today on Arcade1Up arcade cabinets, Doritos 3D Crunch chips, the newest LG OLED 4K TVs, Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, Alienware gaming laptops and gaming desktops, and more. Scroll down to the bottom to see video game deals like Last of Us Part 2 for under $20 or non-tech deals like a free Photography MasterClass Kindle ebook or a 17" laptop backpack that only costs $13. These deals and more below.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac Man Plus#Wireless Headphones#Kindle#Doritos 3d Crunch Chips#Lg#Alienware#Galaxian#Amazon Subscribe Save#The Doritos Cool Ranch#Free Newegg Credit Newegg#Cx#Webos Smart Tv#Oled Tv#Hdmi#Dell#Intel Core#Tb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Video GamesComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 32-inch smart TV: small screens for any budget

The best 32-inch TVs make for an ideal secondary screen for your living space, if you already have a 4K behemoth in your lounge. Whether it’s for another room in your house, or something to keep the kids busy, 32-inch smart TVs offer more compact viewing experiences at relatively affordable prices.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

If you’re a gamer, the usual laptop deals aren’t enough to satisfy your needs, so you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptop deals. Dell, a trustworthy brand that’s known for its Dell XPS deals for super-slim ultrabooks, is also a reliable name for gaming laptops. One of them is the Dell G15, which you can purchase for only $774 after $100 off from Dell and further savings of 12% with the code SAVE12, for a total discount of $206 to its original price of $980.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
Computersknowtechie.com

The 5 best ASUS gaming laptops of 2021

If you are a massive admirer of ASUS laptops and are in search of the best ASUS gaming laptops, you are in the right place. We have taken weeks of search and reviews and came up with a list that might be very helpful for you in making the right choice.
TechnologyTechRadar

Best Singapore tech deals 2021: save big with these awesome deals

We're well over halfway into 2021 and there has already been an abundance of sales events this year, some of which are still going strong, with a number of retailers continuing to offer fantastic deals. Currently, Dell is offering some amazing savings on a handful of products in its renowned...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Win a Contra Returns mini arcade cabinet and t-shirt!

Contra Returns is a mobile version of the original arcade game with numerous enhancements and features for you to sink your teeth into. If you’re brand new to the series, you can expect hours of arcade shooter fun, tournament-style gameplay, and even PVP modes from this mobile entry. With over...
ComputersCNET

Best M1 Mac Mini deals: New models at lowest prices yet

The Mac Mini, along with its more mobile Mac cousins the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, was one of the first Apple computers to ditch Intel silicon in favor of Apple's new M1 processor. (Now you can also get an M1-powered iPad Pro.) Our tests of the M1 machines show a substantial performance boost over their predecessors, and now we're seeing discounts sprout up for the new models.
Video Gamestalesbuzz.com

Save $86 on Ms. Pac-Man arcade game at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re anything like me (meaning over the age of 50), you probably have fond memories of 1980s arcade games. Indeed, my weekly allowance was frequently exchanged for quarters and dropped into the likes of Donkey Kong, Galaga and Ms. Pac-Man.
Computerswccftech.com

HP ProDesk 600 G3 Desktop Computer Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer Only For This Week

Work from home has become a norm for many companies. Even as we are slowly learning to deal with the pandemic, many companies are permanently opting for the Work From Home mode. If you are trying to set up a home office and want a good quality desktop computer, then we have a great deal for you. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the HP ProDesk 600 G3 Desktop Computer. The offer expires in a week, so get it right away.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Huge deal: the AirPods Pro just dropped to its lowest price of 2021

Save $69 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, thanks to today's massive $69 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this new low price while you can.
Video Gamestechbargains.com

Arcade1up The Simpsons Arcade Machine with Riser (Pre-order) $529

Walmart is offering pre-orders for the Arcade1up The Simpsons Arcade Machine with Riser for a low $529.00 Free Shipping. Other stores have this for pre-order for $699.99. The only difference we see is the Walmart version does not include a stool. This arcade unit comes with two games: The Simpsons...
ShoppingTechRadar

New Kindle deals at Amazon include the Paperwhite for its lowest price ever

A new wave of Kindle deals is now available in both the US and UK at Amazon, featuring some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the popular ereader. The best offer is on the Kindle Paperwhite, which is currently discounted by $50 and repeating its lowest ever Prime Day price of $79.99. Meanwhile, UK bookworms can get the Kindle Paperwhite for £69.99 – that's £50 off the normal price and an even better deal than we saw over Prime Day this year.
Video GamesComicBook

The Simpsons 1991 Arcade1Up Cabinet Is up for Pre-Order With a Massive Deal

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the classic The Simpsons arcade game from Konami (and Homer Simpsons 65th birthday perhaps?), Arcade1Up is bringing the game back as part of their 3/4-scale retro arcade cabinet lineup. What's more, the cabinet will include controls for 4-players, Wi-Fi online co-op play, vintage art, a riser, and a second bonus game - The Simpsons Bowling. It retails for $699.99, but, amazingly, Walmart has it up for pre-order priced at $529. It's also available here at Best Buy for the standard price. The release date is set for November 7th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy