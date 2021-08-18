Garth Brooks cancels fall tour dates including Charlotte concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earlier this month, country music star Garth Brooks said he would be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the performer announced that he was canceling five upcoming tour dates, which includes his Sept. 25 stop at Bank of America Stadium.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a news release. “I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long, and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore … So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

No action is required by ticket holders to get a refund. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

Brooks’ show in Charlotte was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, and had been rescheduled several times because of the pandemic.

