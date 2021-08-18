Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Garth Brooks cancels fall tour dates including Charlotte concert

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkzoD_0bVQuYV900

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earlier this month, country music star Garth Brooks said he would be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the performer announced that he was canceling five upcoming tour dates, which includes his Sept. 25 stop at Bank of America Stadium.

[ ALSO READ: Garth Brooks gives young fans guitar during concert ]

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a news release. “I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long, and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore … So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

No action is required by ticket holders to get a refund. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

Brooks’ show in Charlotte was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, and had been rescheduled several times because of the pandemic.

(WATCH: Matthews Alive Festival canceled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
48K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Star, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America Stadium#Matthews Alive Festival#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte SHOUT! fall festival rescheduled to 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners announced on Monday that the Charlotte SHOUT! festival scheduled for Sept. 17 – Oct. 3 will be postponed until 2022. The festival, a joint presentation between Blumenthal and CCCP, features art installations, concerts, celebrity speakers and other activities. [...
CelebritiesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

UB40 founding member Brian Travers dies

One of the founding members of the reggae and pop band UB40 has died. Brian Travers, who was the band’s saxophone player and songwriter, died Sunday at the age of 62. A statement from the band said he had been diagnosed with cancer. He had surgery to remove two brain tumors in 2019 and apparently had another procedure this year, BBC News reported.
Broadway, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

New York theater leaders agree on a New Deal for Broadway

NEW YORK — (AP) — A wide Broadway coalition of theater owners, producers, union leaders, creators and casting directors have hammered out a series of reforms and commitments for the theater industry to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. The New Deal for Broadway emerged following a summit of industry...

Comments / 1

Community Policy