Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The FDA determined that it can't approve the BLA for Vicineum in its present form. "We...