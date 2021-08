What could possibly be more fun than getting together with a group of your friends, enjoying some time together in outer space, and being an imposter that kills everyone on the ship? Among Us is a party game with a cute art style where players all work together to get the ship going, trying to complete all the tasks, but one or two players are an imposter sabotaging the tasks and killing the other crewmates. The crewmates must complete the tasks or find the imposter(s) before it's too late.