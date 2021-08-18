Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios Signs First-Look Deal With Nat Geo

Nat Geo's recent marquee travel shows have been fronted by white men like Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Bones and Bear Grylls. The cable network is getting diverse, however, with three new shows. Life Below Zero: First Alaskans will focus on the "Alaskan Native peoples (that have) been there for thousands of years, developing sophisticated ways to thrive in the harshest environments and passing down their traditions and methods from generation to generation.” Nat Geo has also ordered The 7 Toughest Days on Earth, starring Dwayne Fields, an explorer who became the first Black British citizen to “conquer the magnetic north pole.” Meanwhile, Big Moe Cason, the first African-American cook to become a season-long Pitmasters judge, will star in Appetite for Adventure, which will have him “embarking on an epic global journey to seek out the planet’s most mouthwatering mythical dishes cooked over an open flame." ALSO: Nat Geo renews Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller for Season 3.