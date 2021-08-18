Cancel
Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios Signs First-Look Deal With Nat Geo

By Tim Baysinger
 5 days ago
Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios has signed a five-year first-look TV deal for unscripted content with Nat Geo. The deal comes ahead of Smith’s Nat Geo-produced docuseries “Welcome to Earth,” which debuts later this year. The five-year deal encompasses the development of all unscripted projects in the areas of adventure, exploration, travel and science for all of National Geographic’s television platforms and National Geographic-produced Disney+ Originals.

