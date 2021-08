When you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, even training camp can be an emotional roller coaster. All of twitter collectively held its breath on Tuesday when it was reported that second year WR Chase Claypool went down hard and remained down for a bit and was then helped off the field by his QB Ben Roethlisberger and TE Eric Ebron, unable to put any weight on it. Shortly after that, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor corrected that report, stating that Claypool had put a little weight on the injured leg.