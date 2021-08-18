Making The Gig Economy A Viable Option — At Your Doorstep
Gig work is defined as anything that falls outside the traditional space of a standard shift workplace, but how has it changed in the past year due to the pandemic?. On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix looks at the way workers have shifted expectations and how employees are accommodating those expectations. She talks to Steve King, partner at Emergent Research, about how trends in employment ebb and flow.www.benzinga.com
