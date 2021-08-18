Cancel
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: On bench versus righty

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The lefty-hitting Hilliard sat out three of the Rockies' last four games, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against left-handed starting pitchers. The fact that Hilliard is on the bench versus a right-handed pitcher (Jake Arrieta) on Wednesday suggests that his grip on a strong-side platoon role in center field could be slipping. Garrett Hampson will pick up a start in place of Hilliard, who has gone 4-for-22 with nine strikeouts over his last seven games.

