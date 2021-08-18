Cancel
MLB

Padres' Matt Strahm: Sidelined with knee inflammation

 5 days ago

The Padres placed Strahm on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right knee inflammation. Given that Strahm required patellar tendon surgery on the same knee last October and didn't debut for the Padres until Aug. 3 while recovering from the procedure, it's not an encouraging sign that he's back on the IL two weeks later with a related injury. Though the fact that Strahm is dealing with inflammation rather than a sprain of his right knee suggests his injury isn't too significant, the Padres are still expected to proceed cautiously with him and could hold him out for longer than the 10-day minimum. In a corresponding move, the Padres activated newly signed starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, who will take the hill Wednesday against the Rockies for his San Diego debut.

