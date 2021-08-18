Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Jake Arrieta: Contract selected prior to start

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Arrieta's contract was selected by the Padres on Wednesday. Arrieta joined the Padres on a minor-league deal Monday, but he'll serve as an immediate reinforcement in the team's rotation that is dealing with various injuries. The right-hander was released by the Cubs last week after he posted a 10.44 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 35.1 innings across 10 starts since the beginning of June. Arrieta will face a tough test in his team debut since he'll be forced to pitch at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Wednesday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Arrieta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Coors Field#Cubs#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Significant Padres News

The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world Monday afternoon when they made a change to their coaching staff. The Padres have slipped in the race for the NL West, falling 13.5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants and 11 games back of the second-place Dodgers. To make matters worse, they’re not even one of the two current NL Wild Card teams. Is it time to panic? At this point in the season, yes.
MLBSportsGrid

Padres Resting Tommy Pham on Saturday

The addition of Fernando Tatis Jr. to the San Diego Padres’ outfielders’ corps has afforded their usual outfielders extra days of rest. Tonight, it is Tommy Pham who will sit against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Pham started last night, going 0-for-2 with three walks and one run scored,...
MLBgaslampball.com

Phillies vs. Padres - 8/22/2021

Philadelphia Phillies (62-61) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57), August 22, 2021, 12:40 p.m. CST. Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 3.18 ERA) Padres: Craig Stammen (5-3, 3.16 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Phillies. Odubel Herrera (LF) Jean Segura (2B) Bryce Harper (RF) J.T. Realmuto (C) Rhys Hoskins (1B) Ronald...
MLBfox16.com

Jake Arrieta catches on with Padres after release by Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta caught on with a playoff contender after getting released by the Chicago Cubs, signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. The former NL Cy Young Award winner is expected to make his first start for San Diego on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres eyeing Jake Arrieta as injuries mount

The San Diego Padres have been decimated by injuries this season as a whole. As of late, they have had a lot of issues with their pitching, the latest being Yu Darvish heading to the IL. Well, it appears that they are looking for pitching help, and according to Jon Heyman and Kevin Acee, former Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta is one possible option.
MLBchatsports.com

In appreciation of Jake Arrieta

It’s sad that Jake Arrieta’s tenure with the Cubs had to end the way it did, with an unconditional release following one of the worst starts of his career. You know, there was a time even earlier this year when it looked like the return of Jake to the Cubs looked like a really good thing. Over his first five starts he posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.179 WHIP and had 26 strikeouts in 28 innings. Maybe he wasn’t going to be the invincible Arrieta of 2015 and early 2016, but those numbers would have played among the better pitchers in the National League this year if he had been able to sustain them.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Jake Arrieta ‘in Mix' for Padres After Yu Darvish Goes on IL

Another chance for Arrieta? 'In mix' for Padres opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish spent alternating stints in the Cubs starting rotation. Now, there's a chance the former Chicago aces' paths cross on a different club. San Diego is looking at free agent veteran...
MLBbleachernation.com

Apparently the Padres Really Are About to Sign Jake Arrieta

I’ll cop to it: when writing up the rumors yesterday, you can tell that I really didn’t think the Padres were actually going to sign Jake Arrieta. I knew they were desperate – shoulda traded for Zach Davies, gents – but I figured there had to be a better, ready option out there, even if they had to go out and pluck that guy straight out of the minor leagues in another organization (minor league trades are permissible at the moment, just not 40-man trades).
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Jake Arrieta ‘close’ to deal with Padres

The San Diego Padres are continuing to gear up for the stretch run. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team is close to signing former Cy Young Award winner and Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta. Padres close to signing Jake Arrieta, sources tell @TheAthletic. Expect to finalize deal...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres sign Jake Arrieta, taking chance on recently released veteran

The Padres for most of the season have looked like a playoff team, but things have gotten a bit tenuous recently. Their lead for the second wild card in the NL is down to 2 1/2 games over the Reds. Part of the issue with the Padres right now would be the decimated rotation. The latest blow was placing Yu Darvish on the injured list Sunday with lower back tightness.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres sign RHP Jake Arrieta to minor-league deal

The San Diego Padres signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta to a minor-league contract on Monday to bolster their pitching staff for the stretch run. Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters that the plan is for Arrieta to start Wednesday's road game against the Colorado Rockies. Arrieta was released by...
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Padres Reach Agreement With Jake Arrieta, Will Start Wednesday

The Padres have reached an agreement with free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta and he will start for the team Wednesday against the Rockies, according to the San Diego Union–Tribune's Kevin Acee. The Athletic reported that the two sides were close to an agreement on Monday morning. Arrieta, 35, was released...
MLBarcamax.com

Padres to fill void in rotation with Jake Arrieta

DENVER — The Padres reached into the free agent veteran storehouse to address a desperate need for starting pitchers and came out with Jake Arrieta, a former Cy Young winner who fell on hard times and was released five days ago. “I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy