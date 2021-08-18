Padres' Jake Arrieta: Contract selected prior to start
Arrieta's contract was selected by the Padres on Wednesday. Arrieta joined the Padres on a minor-league deal Monday, but he'll serve as an immediate reinforcement in the team's rotation that is dealing with various injuries. The right-hander was released by the Cubs last week after he posted a 10.44 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 35.1 innings across 10 starts since the beginning of June. Arrieta will face a tough test in his team debut since he'll be forced to pitch at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Wednesday.www.cbssports.com
