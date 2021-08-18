Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Won't suit up against Washington
Williams (hamstring) will not face Washington during Friday's exhibition matchup, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Williams will miss his second straight preseason game due to a hamstring injury, making Aug. 29's match against the Dolphins his next chance to suit up. The 2019 sixth-round pick has reportedly put together a strong offseason, but he's facing competition from Samaje Perine, Chris Evans, Jacques Patrick and Pooka Williams for a roster spot.www.cbssports.com
