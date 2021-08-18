Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Won't suit up against Washington

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Williams (hamstring) will not face Washington during Friday's exhibition matchup, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Williams will miss his second straight preseason game due to a hamstring injury, making Aug. 29's match against the Dolphins his next chance to suit up. The 2019 sixth-round pick has reportedly put together a strong offseason, but he's facing competition from Samaje Perine, Chris Evans, Jacques Patrick and Pooka Williams for a roster spot.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Bengals training camp: Can running back Trayveon Williams carve out a bigger role in 2021?

In the Cincinnati Bengals’ regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on January 3, 2021, running back Trayveon Williams saw nothing but green grass in front of him. On his first carry of the game with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter, Williams dodged blitzing Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott in the backfield, avoided the outstretched arms of Calais Campbell and was off to the races.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Free agent QB options the Falcons might sign with A.J. McCarron’s injury looming

There’s a strong indication that the Falcons are going to end up signing a quarterback this week, with concerns about A.J. McCarron’s injury readily evident from Arthur Smith after last night’s game. As you’d expect, there isn’t exactly a wealth of capable backups out there. Many of the candidates remaining...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals reason for Jahleel Billingsley's recent practice absences

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley was projected to have a bigger role in the Crimson Tide offense in 2021. However, when fall practices started, Billingsley wasn’t taking the field with his teammates. A few days ago, coach Nick Saban addressed the absences, but didn’t provide any specifics. After practice on Wednesday,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that the New Orleans Saints were working out a former first-round wide receiver. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, former first-round pick Kevin White worked out for the Saints earlier today. Well, it didn’t take long for the former San Francisco 49ers wideout to make an impression.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Jaylen Waddle injury scare: Miami Dolphins rookie receiver goes down in first pro game

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa's first three completions against the Falcons on Saturday night were to Jaylen Waddle. "I guess he showed everyone kind of who he is as a player, kind of the things that he’s done at Alabama," Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins' 37-17 victory. "You just give him the ball in space and you let him work."

Comments / 0

Community Policy