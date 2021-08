'As of now,' remains a key talking point as the 2021-22 school year approaches.A survey commissioned by the Forest Grove School District, before Gov. Kate Brown said in late July that Oregon will require that face masks be worn in K-12 schools this fall, found that most respondents believed masks should be optional. Until recently, the school district was going to be allowed to decide how to implement mask requirements. A survey was issued to all district parents, staff and high school and middle school students, asking the parties for their input regarding potential mask protocols. At the time, 69%...