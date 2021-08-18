New York police must wear masks if they're unvaccinated, department says

Unvaccinated members of the New York City Police Department will be required to wear masks.

Members of the force who violate the guidelines will face “appropriate disciplinary action.”

The new guidelines do not define the type of punishment for members of the force who violate the rule.

A bulletin distributed department wide Tuesday evening laid out the new mask guidelines and instructed the force how to submit proof of vaccination, The New York Post first reported.

“Members who do not have official proof of COVID-19 vaccination on file with the Medical Division must wear a face covering at all times while working, whether indoors or outside, including while driving in Department vehicles,” according to a copy of the bulletin obtained by Changing America.

“These members may temporarily remove their masks when engaging in reasonable activities such as consuming food, drinking beverages, adjusting the face coverings due to temperature or to correct a breathing condition,” the bulletin continues.

The bulletin tasks NYPD leadership, including supervisors in the rank of sergeant or director and above, with enforcing the policy. Meanwhile, according to the memo, vaccinated NYPD members must wear masks in elevators, on public transit and in homeless shelters, nursing homes and hospitals.

Members may apply for a “reasonable accommodation allowing them not to wear a face covering," according to The New York Post

An NYPD spokesperson told The Post in July that 43 percent of NYPD or uniformed or civilian employees were vaccinated against COVID-19.

