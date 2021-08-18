Cancel
New York City, NY

New York police must wear masks if they're unvaccinated, department says

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
  • Unvaccinated members of the New York City Police Department will be required to wear masks.
  • Members of the force who violate the guidelines will face “appropriate disciplinary action.”
  • The new guidelines do not define the type of punishment for members of the force who violate the rule.

Unvaccinated members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) will be required to wear masks, whether indoors or outdoors, while on duty, or face “[a]ppropriate disciplinary action.”

A bulletin distributed department wide Tuesday evening laid out the new mask guidelines and instructed the force how to submit proof of vaccination, The New York Post first reported.

“Members who do not have official proof of COVID-19 vaccination on file with the Medical Division must wear a face covering at all times while working, whether indoors or outside, including while driving in Department vehicles,” according to a copy of the bulletin obtained by Changing America.

“These members may temporarily remove their masks when engaging in reasonable activities such as consuming food, drinking beverages, adjusting the face coverings due to temperature or to correct a breathing condition,” the bulletin continues.

The bulletin tasks NYPD leadership, including supervisors in the rank of sergeant or director and above, with enforcing the policy. Meanwhile, according to the memo, vaccinated NYPD members must wear masks in elevators, on public transit and in homeless shelters, nursing homes and hospitals.

The guidelines do not define the type of punishment for members of the force who violate the rule.

Members may apply for a “reasonable accommodation allowing them not to wear a face covering," according to The New York Post

An NYPD spokesperson told The Post in July that 43 percent of NYPD or uniformed or civilian employees were vaccinated against COVID-19.

New York City, NYStamford Advocate

Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York's Citi Field

A 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 20 fell off of a balcony and died. The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that first responders were called to the stadium at about 9:05 p.m on Friday night. The man was then transported in critical condition to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD stated that his injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position.
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Police said woman was victim of latest Poughkeepsie shooting

POUGHKEEPSIE – Details of the Friday night shooting in Poughkeepsie indicate that a 33-year-old female suffered a grazing bullet wound to her back and received treatment at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. The incident allegedly occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the vicinity of 60 Noxon Street. On Friday, August 20...
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

These 59 counties in New York state should wear masks indoors, CDC says (see updated list)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging people, even if they’re vaccinated, to wear masks indoors in 59 of New York’s 62 counties. The CDC strongly recommends masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19 — now 94% of all U.S. counties. Areas seeing at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people (or an 8-9.9% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “substantial” spread, and areas seeing at least 100 cases per 100,000 people (or at least a 10% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “high” spread.
Law Enforcementamericanmilitarynews.com

NYPD cops must either wear mask, prove they’re vaxxed – or face disciplinary action

More than half of the NYPD isn’t vaccinated for COVID-19, so the department has issued an ultimatum: vax up, or mask up. In a statement Wednesday, the NYPD said cops who want to remove their masks at work must provide proof they’ve gotten the COVID inoculation to the department’s medical division — citing an executive order by Mayor de Blasio requiring contractors working for the city to do so.
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

NYPD Says Cops Must Wear Masks When In Contact With Public

Police officers must continuously don masks on the job unless they are fully vaccinated, or risk punishment, according to a directive from the NYPD. The mandate, sent to officers on the evening of Aug. 17, follows an executive order signed by Mayor de Blasio July 31 that compels “public-facing contracted personnel” who expect to be in contact with members of the public and other city workers to wear face coverings “at all times."
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYPD Orders Unvaccinated Cops To Wear Masks. History Suggests They May Decline.

With more than half of the NYPD still unvaccinated against COVID-19, New York City's police department will now require all cops to mask up or get the shot. The new guidance orders members of the police force who have not submitted proof of full vaccination to wear a face covering at all times—regardless of whether they're indoors or outside. Violators will receive unspecified "disciplinary action," according to a department-wide memo sent out this week and first reported by the NY Post.
Public HealthWXYZ

Unvaccinated NYPD officers reportedly must wear masks or face discipline

The New York Police Department has issued a new policy on masks, saying unvaccinated officers must reportedly wear masks while on patrol or face discipline. The news comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio issued Executive Order 74 back in July, which states that beginning Aug. 2, "all city agencies must take all necessary actions to ensure that their contractors wear a face covering at all times."
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

U.S. passengers must wear face masks till January, says government

The United States has ordered face masks to continue to be worn on flights and all other public transportation until January. The Transport Safety Administration has extended the face mask mandate, which was due to expire on September 13, and the new mandate will continue until January 18. The mask-wearing...
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

The New York Times: Instead of Vaccine Booster Shots, Why Not Just Wear Masks Forever?

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now think that many Americans will need booster shots in the coming months, and the Biden Administration has plans to make that happen. While the vaccines still provide remarkable protection against severe disease and death, recent studies suggest that an additional shot will help decrease transmission of the more infectious delta variant and prevent breakthrough cases.
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

New York can require masks in school, says Lt. Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday the state has the authority to mandate masks at schools. Hochul, a Democrat, is set to take office as New York’s first female governor on Aug. 24, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign in the wake of an independent investigation that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.
New York City, NYNewsday

All New York health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, Cuomo says

All health care workers in the state must receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday. The order includes those employed at New York hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities as well as "adult care and other congregate care settings." There will be limited exemptions for religious or medical reasons, Cuomo said in a statement.
New York Post

OD death toll mounts in Washington Square Park, including 3 last week

As if Washington Square Park hasn’t had enough trouble lately, now there’s a rising body count of suspected drug overdose deaths. Five people have been found dead in and around the NYC landmark since May 31, including three just last week alone, according to police. The spate of apparent overdose...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

