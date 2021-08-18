Red Sox Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule
While there is still plenty of time left to go in the 2021 season and hopefully postseason, the Boston Red Sox announced today, their 2022 Spring Training schedule. The club’s first Grapefruit League game will be played on Saturday, February 26, against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port. The home opener at JetBlue Park will be on Sunday, February 27, against the New York Yankees – their first spring training matchup against the Yankees since 2020.929theticket.com
Comments / 0