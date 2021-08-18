Red Sox Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

The Red Sox offense should heat up as the schedule lightens up. In the 19 games that the Boston Red Sox have played since the July 30 trade deadline, fans have watched the team collapse in every facet of the game. The team, which once held a four-game lead in the AL East, has slid out of the second wild card slot and now face a six game deficit for the division lead. After playing 13 out of 19 games against teams over .500, the Red Sox offense is presented with a key chance to break out of their slump with nine straight games against teams that sit under the .500 mark.