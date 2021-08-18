Morning Report: Trent Williams Lands at No. 2 on NFL.com's Latest Ranking

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, August 18. In the spirit on the NFL's countdown of the "Top 100 Players of 2021," NFL Network analyst and former 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas provided his own ranking of the league's, provided his own ranking of the league's Top 10 offensive tackles heading into the regular season. Landing at second-overall was 49ers left tackle Trent Williams﻿, who was also named to the NFL's Top 100 at No. 42. Williams came in only behind Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari, who's been ranked in PFF's top five in pass-blocking grade for the last five-consecutive years. Here's what Thomas had to say: