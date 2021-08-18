Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Morning Report: Trent Williams Lands at No. 2 on NFL.com's Latest Ranking

SF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, August 18. In the spirit on the NFL's countdown of the "Top 100 Players of 2021," NFL Network analyst and former 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas provided his own ranking of the league's, provided his own ranking of the league's Top 10 offensive tackles heading into the regular season. Landing at second-overall was 49ers left tackle Trent Williams﻿, who was also named to the NFL's Top 100 at No. 42. Williams came in only behind Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari, who's been ranked in PFF's top five in pass-blocking grade for the last five-consecutive years. Here's what Thomas had to say:

www.49ers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
Person
Trent Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Com#49ers#American Football#Nfl Com#Nfl Network#Pff#Pro Bowler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did the KC Chiefs dodge a bullet with Trent Williams?

Let’s be clear from the outset to avoid running with disinformation: Trent Williams has a knee injury that will keep him out for a week. However, the San Francisco 49ers don’t sound too concerned about his long-term availability for the regular season. This is important to note, because any questions...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Trent Williams Has Telling Admission On Trey Lance’s Performance

It didn’t take long for San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance to impress his teammates during training camp. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac Podcast” last Thursday, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams had some high praise for Lance. Williams actually referred to the No. 3 overall pick as a “general talent.”
NFLNBC Sports

Trent Williams leaves practice early, 49ers not “overly concerned”

49ers left tackle Trent Williams didn’t make it through the entire practice on Monday, but there’s no sign that the team believes it’s a serious injury. Williams limped off the field during the session. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t have too much detail on what happened, but he didn’t raise any alarms about the veteran’s condition.
NFLSF

Nick Bosa to Be a Full Participant; Updates on Trent Williams and Others

Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following Monday's practice and revealed some encouraging news on a key returning player. Since the start of training camp late last month, Nick Bosa has been limited to just individual drills. The team's plan was to ease the edge rusher back into the fold through position drills alongside the rest of the defensive line. The 49ers have implemented a training schedule that gives him a day off between every three practices to focus on his health and recovery.
NFLaudacy.com

49ers OT Trent Williams exits practice with injury

SAN FRANCISCO (95.7 The Game) - The San Francisco 49ers had a brief injury scare on Monday when their star left tackle, Trent Williams, was forced to leave practice due to an injury a lower-body injury. Fortunately for the 49ers offense, the injury is not considered to be serious, and...
NFLChico Enterprise-Record

Kurtenbach: Trent Williams’ injury could open Pandora’s box for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ biggest and most important player limped off the practice field Monday. Trent Williams’ knee bent in a way it’s not supposed to bend during a late 11-on-11 drill, and while the initial scare appeared to be worse than the actual injury, even the momentary threat of the Niners’ left tackle being sidelined put a spotlight on the 49ers’ biggest issue heading into the 2021 season.
NFLNBC Sports

Kittle, Williams among elite half of NFL's Top 100 rankings

The NFL's latest Top 100 list features a trio of players from the 49ers, including two who cracked the top half of the annual rankings. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk checked in at No. 97, while George Kittle (50) and Trent Williams (42) both were deemed worthy of being among the 50 best active players in the NFL.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trent Williams Injures Right Leg on Day 14 of Training Camp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Here's who stood out on Day 14 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, this was a short practice, and the third-stringers didn't even play, because they played so much two days ago in the preseason opener. THE NOT SO GOOD 1. Left tackle Trent Williams. I'm starting with the not so good today because ...Continue reading.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

49ers shut down LT Trent Williams with knee issue

Trent Williams is being shut down for the rest of the week by the San Francisco 49ers after the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL needed fluid drained from around his ailing knee. Williams, 33, is set to be evaluated early next week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday. Williams...
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Trent Williams: Won't return this week

Williams recently had his knee drained and will sit out the remainder of the week, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports. Williams suffered a knee injury during Monday's practice, although the team hasn't been too concerned about the issue. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that the offensive tackle could have practiced this week, but he was held out as a precautionary measure. The 33-year-old won't suit up for Sunday's exhibition game against the Chargers, but the 49ers aren't worried about his availability to begin the regular season.
NFLNBC Sports

Trent Williams out the rest of this week after having knee drained

49ers left tackle Trent Williams‘ knee injury in practice early this week didn’t have anyone in the organization “overly concerned” about his status, but it will wind up keeping him out of action for the rest of this week. Williams has had some swelling in his knee over the last...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLbardown.com

Bruce Arians had a fantastic response to Antonio Brown punching a Titans DB in the face

While training camp is always fun when it finally rolls around, the sparks don’t truly fly until joint practices begin. Joint practices means you can feel comfortable cheering when your DBs intercept a ball without wondering why your quarterback threw the pick. It’s the first time players can really get the competitive juices truly flowing, and stuff can become personal quick.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
Posted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy