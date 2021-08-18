Cancel
Video Games

‘Dota 2’ update adds an item that turns players into pigs

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update for Valve’s Dota 2 has added several items, one of which turns players into pigs temporarily. Dota 2’s new item is called the Pig Pole. It is a tier-one neutral item. This means that it can drop from any neutral creep that is killed and cannot be sold. When equipped, the pig pole will give a plus six bonus to all stats. Most importantly, it comes with an active ability called “Pig, out!”. This ability turns the item owner into a pig for four seconds and provides a ten per cent movement boost. The ability has a cooldown of ten seconds.

