ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a busy but pithy meeting with a smaller Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) Wednesday night, as members of the Ithaca Common Council tackled zoning tweaks, historic preservation and management, environmental issues and a number of other topics last night. Frankly, given the 3.5+ hours allotted, the fact that it clocked in at just under two hours was quite the feat. If you wanted a summary of planning concerns with detail and nuance, you’ve come to the right place. Dive in below and feel free to have a look at the agenda here.