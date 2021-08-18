Cancel
MLB

Chris Bassitt injury update: A’s ace gets encouraging news after taking liner to the face

By John Buhler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a positive update on the health of injured Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt. The Oakland Athletics received encouraging news on the health of starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, who exited in Tuesday’s night game vs. the Chicago White Sox after taking line drive to the face. Bassitt will have...

MLBSporting News

Chris Bassitt injury update: A's pitcher to undergo surgery for facial fractures

Chris Bassitt escaped major injury on Tuesday. During the night's Athletics-White Sox matchup, the A's pitcher was nailed in the head with a comebacker, and was promptly carted off the field. (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.) On Wednesday morning, the A's announced that He received several stiches for cuts where...
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: A’s release good news on Chris Bassitt

The Chicago White Sox had a very nice win over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much to celebrate because the health of Chris Bassitt was the primary concern all game long. It didn’t feel right to worry about baseball after his injury forced him to leave the game and be sent away to the hospital. It is scenes like the one we witnessed on Tuesday that puts the game into perspective.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Bassitt suffered fractured cheekbone and jawbone

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive on Tuesday night, and he suffered significant injuries as a result. Fortunately, it sounds like the right-hander is expected to make a full recovery. Bassitt sustained a fractured cheekbone and upper jawbone, according to MLB Network’s...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s provide positive update on Chris Bassitt

The Oakland A’s offered a positive update about the status of Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night. Bassitt started for the A’s in their game against the White Sox in Chicago. He was pitching with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second when a line drive off the bat Brian Goodwin struck him in the head.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt will need surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone but escapes damage to his eye after a liner struck him in the face vs. the Chicago White Sox

Less than 24 hours after being hit in the face by a line drive, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt had a return on his mind. “From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the White Sox and Athletics staff, front offices, and owners,” Bassitt wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “The support my family and I’ve received has been overwhelming. I’d also like to thank Rush University Medical Center ...
MLBMLB

Bassitt out of hospital after liner strikes face

CHICAGO -- In the second inning of Tuesday’s 9-0 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, A’s starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the face with a line drive and had to be carted off of the field. Bassitt gave up singles to Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Pitcher Chris Bassitt Releases An Update

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the diamond on Tuesday night after being struck in the head by a line drive. Thankfully, the last two updates on his status have been encouraging. Earlier this Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Bassitt will undergo surgery because...
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Bassitt takes line drive to face in frightening incident

Aug 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; (EDITORS NOTE: graphic content) Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) covers his face after being hit by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox left fielder Brian Goodwin during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. Every...

