We are in the middle of a heat wave and that means the stretch of 90+ degree heat isn't over yet. We hit 91 on Sunday, 92 on Monday and we should easily hit 93 today. As we approach the noon hour, we will have already warmed to 88 as a few clouds start to pop in the sky. Fair weather cumulus clouds will dot the sky this afternoon as we max out at 93. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Due to the combination of heat and humidity, we have two more elements to consider today. First, a slight chance for a pop up storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. But beyond that, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area due to increased pollution levels.