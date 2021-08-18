Disney Park Debuts Brand-New Princess Cavalcade Music
One of the best things about watching any parade, cavalcade or firework show, or performance at the Disney Parks is that the music is always super catchy!. Disney always tends to curate songs that have the ability to fill Guests with a renewed sense of rejuvenation after they have been walking around the parks for hours! The songs can have the ability to make Guests dance around like Paint the Night’s soundtrack at Disneyland, or can have you flooded with emotions like the Happily Ever After soundtrack at Disney World.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0