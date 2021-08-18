Rays release 2022 spring training schedule

Rays pitcher Brent Honeywell warms up before the start of a spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte in March. Tampa Bay released its 2022 spring schedule on Wednesday. [ WILL VRAGOVIC | Tampa Bay Rays ]

The Rays and all other major-league teams released their 2022 spring training schedules today.

The Rays open the exhibition season Feb. 26 against the Pirates in Bradenton and close it out March 29 at Tropicana Field against the Phillies.

In between, they will play 15 home games at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, including five weekend dates. The Rays will make visits to Tampa, Dunedin and Clearwater.

Game times and ticket information will be released at a future time.

The Rays will open their 14th spring in Port Charlotte on Feb. 15, with pitchers and catchers reporting. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 21.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.