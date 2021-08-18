Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

When is the best time to enjoy Oktoberfest?

By Victoria
pommietravels.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d have the best time at Oktoberfest if you know when to exactly visit. Being with over 6 million people from all over the world can easily be overwhelming so it’s best to know the perfect periods (days and even hours) for different kinds of Oktoberfest activities. Consider yourself lucky as we have the ultimate Oktoberfest activity barometer for you. By referring to our Oktoberfest barometer, you’d know which day (and time!) to pick for all your holiday needs and activities. You’d easily know when a day is best for relaxing or optimum for partying. Enjoy!

www.pommietravels.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Good Food#Consider Yourself#Beer#Italian Weekend#Italians#Wiesn#German#Muenchen De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Best Summer Adult Beverages to Enjoy Before the Fall

It is really hard to believe that we are already halfway through August. Where has this summer gone? Even though we only have just over a month left of summer 2021, there is still plenty of time to have a good time. What makes a good time that much better? Why and adult beverage, of course! There are so many good cocktail and beer options out there and, honestly, it’s hard to choose sometimes the best one for any occasion Well, if you are unsure of what summer drinks you’d like to add to your list before fall rolls around I’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best adult beverages to add to your summer 2021 drinking list.
Festivalstarvedrockcountry.com

Plan an Oktoberfest getaway in Ottawa

Tangled Roots Brewing Company, Starved Rock Country’s own hometown craft brewery and taproom, will host a family-friendly take on the classic Oktoberfest at three of its locations throughout northern Illinois, held across three weekends in late September and early October. Festivities will kick off Sept. 17 to 19 in beautiful...
HobbiesMarietta Daily Journal

Best times for anglers

——— Sunday………...............Midnight..…………………….…..............................12:20 p.m. Monday………..............12:35 a.m....……………………………......................1:00 p.m. Tuesday…………...........1:20 a.m.......…...…………………..........................1:45 p.m. Wednesday……...........2:05 a.m...……………………..…............................2:30 p.m. Thursday………............2:50 a.m...…………………….................................3:10 p.m. Friday………...…............3:30 a.m....…...………….....................................3:55 p.m. Saturday…..................4:15 a.m.......………..........................................4:40 p.m. Sunday………….............5:00 a.m.......………..........................................5:25 p.m. Monday……...…...........5:45 a.m....…………...........................................6:10 p.m. Tuesday…………...........6:30 a.m......……...………….................................6:55 p.m. Wednesday….............7:20 a.m....……….……….....................................7:50 p.m. Thursday………............8:15 a.m............………………..............................8:40 p.m. Friday………..................9:05 a.m.....…...…….……....................................9:35 p.m. Saturday…………..........10:00 a.m....………………….................................10:25 p.m. Sunday.…….................10:50 a.m...………………….……............................11:15 p.m. ——— Source: U.S. Naval Observatory...
RecipesLewiston Morning Tribune

Time to enjoy all the fruits

If you’re swimming in ripe peaches, plums and berries right now, make a glorious fruit dessert while the sun shines. These simple recipes put the season’s stars front and center, and leave plenty of time for you to while away the afternoon. Start with a tart. When you stumble upon...
Public Healthmainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Oktoberfest canceled for 2021

The 2021 Nashville Oktoberfest has been canceled because of concerns about the resurgence of COVID. Organizers have scheduled it for Oct. 6-9, 2022. “With so much uncertainty in light of the pandemic, it is not feasible to host an in-person festival of this size,” said Michael King, owner of Monell’s Restaurants and Director of The Nashville Oktoberfest. “No profit is worth the risk of a person’s health and well-being.”
Traveltripsavvy.com

The Best Time to Visit Jordan

The best time to visit Jordan is between mid-March to May, when spring-like temperatures start to climb back up but it’s not too hot yet for the Middle East. Spring is a popular time for hiking in Jordan as the weather is cool with only a slight chance of rain. It is a popular time for tourists overall to visit the country and sites such as Petra and Wadi Rum. No matter when you decide to visit Jordan, this guide will help you figure out the best time for your trip.
Trafficthefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: It's time to drive slow and enjoy the scenery

Stay alert! Watch the crosswalks! Yes, school has started again, and parents everywhere are rejoicing. For kids, the boredom and long coronavirus closures have ended, to be joyfully replaced by hectic schedules, homework, and neverending list of school supplies to buy. Kids are trying to get back in the groove, only to be faced with the reality that they have to get up early and suddenly become organized.
Herriman, UTvalleyjournals.com

Enjoy a truly tacotastic time at the Herriman Taco Bell

There is a silly meme out there that says, “You cannot make everyone happy. You are not a taco.” However anyone who has visited the Herriman Taco Bell on 5088 W 134000 S and has had the pleasure of interacting with employee Justin Reynolds might disagree. In early July, a...
Grocery & SupermaketYork Dispatch Online

Great time to enjoy summer veggies

It’s a grand time to be a vegetable lover. Local supermarkets highlight fresh, crisp greens and slender summer squashes from nearby farms. Signs advertise weekend farmers markets selling heirloom tomatoes, baskets of rainbow carrots and peppers. Roadside stands are packed with sweet corn. Fresh vegetables deliver big taste and appealing...
Agricultureupr.org

Knowing When To Pick The Best Apples

As the heat of summer gives way to the cooler temperatures of fall, apples are maturing, and gardeners are wondering when the best time is to harvest apples. The earliest apples, such as low die and yellow transparent, have already matured. The summer apples have a short shelf life and need to be used immediately for eating or applesauce. They won't keep more than a few days in the refrigerator.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

The New Glamping Experience At Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park In Oklahoma Is So Darn Cute

We found a camping experience you’re going to want to try – glamping at Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park. Think of it as glamorous camping with nicer amenities but still in touch with nature. This glamping experience is only open for a short time inside Red Rock Canyon, so be sure to check it out […] The post The New Glamping Experience At Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park In Oklahoma Is So Darn Cute appeared first on Only In Your State.
Musicthemobmuseum.org

Free Live Music in The Underground in August

Join us for live music in The Underground speakeasy and distillery at The Mob Museum in August. Find the weekly password in The Underground’s Instagram Stories for free admission to the speakeasy located in the basement of The Mob Museum!. Colte Julian captivates the audience with his dynamic performances on...
Food & Drinksthewgmagazine.com

Summer cocktails – Time for Dad to enjoy a Caipirinha!

(Katia Barbera) Dads deserve some pampering this month. Why not make them a tasty drink that is exotic and easy to make? Caipirinha it is! Fresh lime juice, sugar and cachaça make up the cocktail that is refreshing and it has its own distinctive taste. Cachaça is similar to rum in taste, and similar to vodka in looks, but It is produced from the fermented juice of sugar cane. Sugar and lime wedges are some ingredients specifically called for in the drink. The juice of limes is released when the fruit is muddled with abrasive sugar, as are the fruit’s rich, aromatic oils.
Food & DrinksBrit + Co

45 Grown-Up Versions of the Lunch Box

Whether you're heading back to the office, school, or still WFH, getting away from your workspace to enjoy a healthy lunch could be good for your mental and physical health. We know, sometimes it can be a challenge doing all the prep work, but maybe having a box this cute will inspire you to eat healthier and break away from your desktop. Here are some very cool lunch box options that will have you proudly packing a bento box lunch to work or school. Bonus: Grab a reusable ice pack to throw in an insulated lunch bag, box, or cooler to really keep things chill.
Posted by
The Week

Restaurant finds a creative way to send blind customer a birthday message in Braille

Natalie Te Paa's birthday was made a little sweeter by the staff at Luciano by Gino D'Acampo. Te Paa recently went to the London restaurant to celebrate her birthday, along with her friend Claire Sara. Te Paa is blind, and when the restaurant staff learned it was her big day, they surprised her by looking up online how to write "Happy Birthday" in Braille, and then using melted chocolate to put this message on a plate.
Lifestylethekatynews.com

6 Of the Best and Coolest Wooden Gifts for Her

Wood gifts are memorable, thoughtful and designed to last. If you’re unsure of what gift to give that special woman in your life, there are plenty of wooden gifts for her that are sure to impress. From picture frames to docking stations, here are six gift ideas that she’ll love. Wooden Frame If you’re looking for thoughtful gifts for her made out of wood, consider a wooden frame. Wooden frames complement any home décor, and […]
DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

You Can Now Buy Bloody Mary Mix That’s Been Aged In Beer Barrels

There’s beer, and then there are Bloody Marys — normally, these two very different beverages are kept firmly separated by both the time of day and the setting. Beer is, for the most part, an afternoon or evening drink (unless you’re tailgating, of course), whereas Bloody Marys fall squarely into the camp of cocktails that are socially acceptable to drink before noon. If you live in some parts of the country, maybe you mix up a red beer — a beer cocktail made with tomato juice or V8 and Worcestershire sauce — with Bloody Mary mix when you’re feeling particularly creative, but otherwise, these drinks never seem to cross paths.

Comments / 1

Community Policy