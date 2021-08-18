Cancel
Playable Worlds’ lead designer: ‘We’re in the game industry because we love games’

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Playable Worlds’ Greg Costikyan, the lead designer for Raph Koster’s upcoming unnamed sandbox MMORPG, opened up about the way games get made. (In fact, if you’re a TTG fan, you should read the comments – our TTG folks were positively squeeing about his involvement, and he even swung by to chat.) Costikyan’s now released the second half of that blog, making his way through the interaction of artists, producers, engineers, and quality assurance experts – some of the least glorious but most important roles. He echoes comments Koster’s made in the past about game development being, well, a big ol’ mess.

